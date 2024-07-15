Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $301,000 in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 270,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,646. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kim sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $324,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.