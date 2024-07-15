holoride Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. holoride has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $63,756.69 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.10 or 0.05291914 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00043107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002092 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00451909 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,424.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

