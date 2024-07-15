HashAI Trading 32.2% Lower This Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $77,185.72 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HashAI has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00040381 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,807.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.