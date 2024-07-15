Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Harrow from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Harrow

Harrow Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. 345,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Harrow has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $835.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Harrow had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business had revenue of $34.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,815,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,035,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,115 shares of company stock worth $630,411. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 73.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.