Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,984,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,077 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.