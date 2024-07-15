goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.3 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $131.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. goeasy has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $150.66.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

