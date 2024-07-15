goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the June 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.3 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $131.96 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. goeasy has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $150.66.
goeasy Company Profile
