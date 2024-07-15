Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Critical Survey

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Globus Medical and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 7 0 2.64 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $69.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.35%. Nyxoah has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 88.56%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Globus Medical.

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Medical and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $1.57 billion 6.13 $122.87 million $0.64 111.05 Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.64) -5.76

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 3.51% 8.82% 7.06% Nyxoah -843.49% -42.14% -33.55%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Nyxoah on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

