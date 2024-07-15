Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.11. 2,220,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

