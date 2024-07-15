Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 546 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,003,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $111.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

