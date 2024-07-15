Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 15,373 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $151.73. 1,648,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

