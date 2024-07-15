Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Invests $254,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.46. 460,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,588. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

