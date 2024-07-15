Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $153.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.