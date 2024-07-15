First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SDVY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,842. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

