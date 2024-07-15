First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
