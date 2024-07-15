First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.