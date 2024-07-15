Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

FITB opened at $38.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,354,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

