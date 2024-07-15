Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Entravision Communications Stock Up 2.5 %
Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -26.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entravision Communications
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.