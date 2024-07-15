Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.