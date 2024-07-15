Enigma (ENG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $260,347.92

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $131,704.67 and approximately $260,347.92 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

