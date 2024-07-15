Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Enel Price Performance

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Enel has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enel will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Featured Stories

