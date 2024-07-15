Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.07.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
