Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

