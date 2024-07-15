Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Price Target Raised to C$2.70 at Eight Capital

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Discovery Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CVE:DSV opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. Discovery Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$367,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$42,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe sold 350,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$367,500.00. Insiders have sold 820,500 shares of company stock valued at $816,035 in the last 90 days.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.