Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $86,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. 190,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

