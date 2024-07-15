Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE DBD opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,984 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 89,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

