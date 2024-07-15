Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

