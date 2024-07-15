Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 27.42%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
