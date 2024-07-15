Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.52 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $221.52 million and $1.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.68 or 0.00021891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00082586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010135 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,189,757 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

