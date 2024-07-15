Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $220.16 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Decred has a total market cap of $220.16 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.60 or 0.00022235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,189,312 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

