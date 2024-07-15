CVI Holdings LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

CVI Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bayview Acquisition makes up about 1.4% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bayview Acquisition were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAYAU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,735,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Bayview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,061,000.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:BAYAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

