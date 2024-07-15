CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 260,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Spire Global comprises approximately 3.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 423,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SPIR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 334,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,426. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPIR

About Spire Global

(Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.