CVI Holdings LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)

CVI Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,198 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ryvyl worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ryvyl Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryvyl Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

