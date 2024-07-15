CVI Holdings LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL)

CVI Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,198 shares during the quarter. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ryvyl worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
Ryvyl Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Ryvyl Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVYL
Ryvyl Profile
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryvyl
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.