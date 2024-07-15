Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0932 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $6.48 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00043107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

