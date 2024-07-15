Creditcoin Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $178.17 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001209 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 350,092,249 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

