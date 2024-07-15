Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.5657 dividend. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.