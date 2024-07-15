Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CL King lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.8 %

CBRL opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $935.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,036,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,107,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $10,727,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 125,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

