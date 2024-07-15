Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.33.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $842.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $829.88 and a 200-day moving average of $754.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

