Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE:CSTM opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Constellium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 12,970.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,796,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Constellium by 67.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 125.6% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 180,615 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.