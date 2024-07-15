Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.21.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.7 %
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
