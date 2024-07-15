Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 250,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

