Citigroup Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

