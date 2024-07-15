Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 386,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.9 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.