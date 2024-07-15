Chainbing Trading Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $58.26 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

