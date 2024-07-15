Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £150 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 375 shares of Centaur Media stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £150 ($192.14).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 295 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($192.71).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 39.28 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Centaur Media Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 34.40 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £56.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.36.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

