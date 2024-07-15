CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.50. 939,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

