Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores comprises 0.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.44. 200,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,028. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

