Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,578,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

Carrefour Increases Dividend

Carrefour stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 334,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

