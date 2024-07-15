Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.81 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.95. The company has a market cap of C$104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

