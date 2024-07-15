Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.88.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$47.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.34.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

