Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Acquires £54,000 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($69,168.69).
Cadence Minerals Stock Performance
KDNC opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 78.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
About Cadence Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Minerals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.