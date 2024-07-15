Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Insider Acquires £54,000 in Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) insider Kiran Morzaria acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($69,168.69).

Cadence Minerals Stock Performance

KDNC opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 78.09. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

Get Cadence Minerals alerts:

About Cadence Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops rare earth assets. It also explores for iron ore, lithium, and other mining related opportunities. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia; and the Amapa Iron Ore project located in Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.