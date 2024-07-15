Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the June 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BPYPP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,022. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

