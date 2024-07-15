Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Target Price at $11.00

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Savara by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Savara by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.00. Savara has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

