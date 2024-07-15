BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. 101,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,133. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

